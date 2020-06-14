MANILA, Philippines – If he doesn't get to fight Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia believes Gennady Golovkin or Terence Crawford deserves the opportunity.

Though Garcia is in the lead pack of Pacquiao's chasers, the four-division world champion thinks other pursuers are closing in with the finish line unseen due to the prolonged effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia admitted no negotiations are going on between his camp and that of the eight-division world champion now.

“We haven’t discussed anything,” Garcia told boxingnews24.com. “Everything got put on hold. That would be my number one and target to go after, but we have no clue."

“Originally, we talked about it, and he (Pacquiao) seemed excited about it. Now with all that’s happened, who knows? He might want to take something else, and he might want to fight someone else."

Garcia earlier stated Pacquiao is his main target in the welterweight division. (READ: Garcias focus on Pacquiao as Mikey's next opponent)

With Garcia's pronouncement, Crawford seems to have gained the initiative in the spirited race toward a Pacquiao fight this year.

After all, Pacquiao admitted he and former handler Bob Arum, big boss of Top Rank Promotions who now manages Crawford, are talking about the unification showdown to be held outside of the United States, possibly in Bahrain.

“I think Crawford has all the skills and talent to make it an awkward, difficult fight for Pacquiao based on his height, reach, and IQ,” said Garcia. “I think that’s going to be a great fight for both.”

The 41-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 knockouts) holds the World Boxing Association crown while the 32-year-old Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) owns the World Boxing Organization version.

Golovkin, 38, suddenly emerges from the outer lane after Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach mentioned in an interview with DAZN Boxing there's a possibility Pacquiao will climb to the middleweight division to take on the Kazakhstani (40-1-1, 35 KOs) power puncher.

Roach stressed, however, Pacquiao-Golovkin would only be possible at catchweight because of the big weight discrepancy.

“He’s done it all, so why not? I wouldn’t be surprised,” Garcia said of Pacquioa possibly facing Golovkin.

Regardless, Arum believes it would be unwise and dangerous for Pacquiao at this point to tangle with a natural 160-pounder like Golovkin.

But then there were only a few who believed Pacquiao would beat Oscar De La Hoya at welterweight in 2008 and Antonio Margarito at super welterweight in 2010.

Count Garcia among Pacquiao's backers if ever he decides to do another improbable leap. – Rappler.com