MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial assured promoters professional offers are not a "distraction" in his Tokyo Olympics bid and he remains focused in his goal of bringing home the elusive gold medal from the Games.

The 24-year-old said began receiving offers to turn pro in 2018, but those offers did not hinder him from winning a silver in the world championships and a third straight gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

"Nais ko linawin na ang posibilidad na pagpasok ko ng professional boxing ay hindi po masasabing desisyon na aking minamadali," Marcial said.



(I want to clarify that the possibility of entering professional boxing is not a decision that I'm rushing.)

"Sa una, naging makatotohanan po ako sa kanila sa pagsabi na nais ko muna tutukan ang pagkampanya sa Olympics. Ngunit kasabay pa din nito ay ang ginawa kong masusing pag-aaral sa mga nasabing offers."



(At first, it was true that I told promoters that I wanted to focus on my Olympic campaign. But at the same time, I was keenly studying their offers.)

Marcial punched his ticket to Tokyo as he ruled the middleweight division of the regional Olympic qualifiers last March.

He was supposed to see action in his first Olympics in July, but the quadrennial showpiece was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sa lahat ng nag-alok sa akin ng promotional at managerial deals, tinitiyak ko po na hinding hindi po kayo naging 'distraction' sa paghahanda ko," said Marcial.

(To everybody who offered me promotional and managerial deals, I'm guaranteeing all of you that you are not a distraction in my preparation.)

"Sa katunayan, isa kayo sa mga dahilan para mas maging pursigido ako na manalo sa Olympic qualifier."



(In fact, you are one of the reasons why I worked hard to win in the Olympic qualifier.)

Although admitting he still thinks about the the professional offers, Marcial vowed the Olympics is his utmost priority.

"Isa lang ang tinitiyak ko sa lahat – na ako ay lalaban sa Olympics at ibubuhos ang hanggang huling patak ng aking dugo at pawis makuha lang natin ang inaasam na Olympic gold," he said.

(One thing is certain – I will fight in the Olympics and I will give everything – till the last drop of blood and sweat – just for us to win that coveted Olympic gold.) – Rappler.com