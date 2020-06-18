MANILA, Philippines – Having proven he's an elite boxer, Mike Plania can look forward to another career-defining bout if not a world title fight within the next 12 months.

Elated by Plania's domination of highly hyped Joshua Greer Jr on Tuesday, June 16 (Wednesday, June 17, Philippine time) in Las Vegas, Sanman Promotions head JC Manangquil promised to give his prized ward the best deal if he returns to the ring this year.

But if the COVID-19 pandemic stalls Plania's march to stardom in the super bantamweight division, Manangquil believes the big break will happen early next year. (READ: Plania stuns Greer with 2 knockdowns)

Manangquil said Thursday he would be willing to pit Plania against any of the reigning super bantam world champions (Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadiev, American Brandon Figueroa, Japanese Ryosuke Isawa, Mexican Rey Vargas, Mexican Emanuel Navarrete).

Akhmadiev holds the World Boxing Association "super" title, Figueroa the WBA "regular" belt, Isawa the International Boxing Federation interim title, Vargas the World Boxing Council belt, and Navarrete the World Boxing Organization crown.

"If there's an opportunity, why not," said Manangquil. "You can never let it pass."

Manangquil cited the opportunity afforded Plania to tangle with Greer at a catchweight of 120 pounds at MGM Grand Conference Center.

"You'll never know what will happen," said Manangquil, referring to Plania's two knockdowns over Greer that led to a deplorable majority decision instead of a unanimous victory.

After the fight, his fourth straight in the United States, Plania said: "This win will change my life."

Definitely it would.

According to Manangquil, he will be talking with head trainer Osmiri Fernandez, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, and Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum soon about Plania's next possible fight.

Meantime, Manangquil wants Plania to savor his victory over Greer, the No. 1 contender to Johnriel Casimero's WBO bantamweight crown and No. 2 to Naoya Inoue's WBA and IBF bantamweight belts.

Then Plania will be booked on the first available flight back home to Manila and then General Santos City to be reunited with his family. – Rappler.com