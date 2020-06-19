MANILA, Philippines – Boxing events in the country are still prohibited, but boxers can slowly return to training following the guidelines issued by the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP).

Here are what to expect in the "new normal" of boxing in the country:

Different rules

The ABAP set different guidelines for areas under different quarantine measures.

For those under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), individual indoor training is allowed.

Small group training of up to 5 persons is also permitted, but only if the boxers live in the same house or dormitory and they observe a physical distance of 6 feet or 2 arms apart.

A boxer can train with punching bags if there are no other people around.

While outdoor training in enclosed public spaces like villages is allowed under the ECQ and MECQ, it can be done in public spaces like parks under the general community quarantine (GCQ) as long as physical distance is observed.

Once community quarantines are lifted, boxers and coaches can eventually return to partner and group training, including punch mitt exercises, but with limited contact.

No ring action

Although boxing events have been staged in other countries – including one in Las Vegas that saw Filipino Mike Plania topple his American foe – there will be no ring action in the country in the foreseeable future.

In fact, ABAP states in its guidelines that full boxing activities with contact such as sparring and tournaments will be allowed only if a vaccine for coronavirus is developed and if a community completely got rid of the virus.

Also, gyms and other sports facilities are not allowed to operate in areas under the ECQ and MECQ.

Mask on

One thing the ABAP requires when training under the MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ and when community quarantines are lifted is the use of face masks. (READ: Is it safe to exercise while wearing a mask?)

Bringing your own equipment like mats, skipping ropes, boxing gloves, head guards, towels, and water bottles is highly encouraged.

On the other hand, unnecessary body contact like handshakes, high fives, and hugs, and touching of eyes, nose, and mouth – which are entry points for the virus – is strongly discouraged. – Rappler.com