MANILA, Philippines – Mark Bernaldez hopes to continue what Mike Plania started when he tangles with towering American Albert Bell on Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3, Philippine time) in Las Vegas.

Having trained with Plania since May in Miami, Florida, Bernaldez was ecstatic after his fellow General Santos City standout scored two knockdowns and stunned American Joshua Greer via majority decision on June 16 at MGM Grand Conference Center.

Like Plania, Bernaldez (20-3, 14 knockouts) will be up against a formidable foe in Bell, a 6-foot anomaly in the super featherweight division with a 16-0, 5 knockouts slate.

And like Plania, the 26-year-old Bernaldez will be the underdog against Bell, a 27-year-old former amateur star from Toledo, Ohio, in the 8-rounder set at a catchweight of 132 pounds.

Apart from his impressive ledger, Bell has beaten Andy Vences, who in turn trounced Bernaldez last October.

For Sanman Promotions head JC Manangquil, however, Bernaldez is better prepared to tackle Bell as compared to Plania, who took on Greer in 3 weeks notice.

According to Manangquil, two other Sanman fighters, super featherweight John Vincent Moralde and welterweight James Bacon, are also slated too see action on July 18 in Miami, where the group got holed up and trained under Osmiri Fernandez amid the COVID 19-pandemic.

Aiming for his third straight stoppage, Moralde (23-3, 13 KOs) will be pitted against Hungarian David Berna (17-10, 16 KOs).

The opponent of Bacon (23-4, 15 KOs) has yet to be named. – Rappler.com