MANILA, Philippines – A lot of people look up to Eduard "Landslide" Folayang because of his prowess inside the ONE Championship circle.

After all, he is a three-time ONE lightweight world champion and considered by many as the face of Philippine mixed martial arts. He is revered for his humble attitude outside of competition.

But for the person who truly knows him best, his qualities as a father make him the most remarkable.

"Eduard wants to give all his time to his kids. He goes home and the first thing he does is hug the kids, he always wants to play with them," his wife Genevieve said.

"What I appreciate the most is he's very hands on. He feeds them himself, he puts them to sleep himself.

"Just don't expect him to cook," she added with a laugh.

It has not always been easy though, especially when "Landslide" was slowly becoming a household name in Philippine mixed martial arts. (READ: Eduard Folayang's mother hails his hunger to succeed)

From the matches abroad to traveling to the nation's capital for media obligations, Folayang grew busier and busier. But that did not stop him from doing what he could to be a great father.

"He always wants to teach his kids, but sometimes, his time becomes a problem," Genevieve said.

"He researches things to teach to his girls at their age and how it can effectively be taught. He also attends seminars for parenting. As parents, we always think of learning new things on raising a child."

The good thing for him is he has a partner who understands the life of an athlete and who is more than willing to hold the fort while "Landslide" does his thing.

"Since we got married, we decided together that I stay at home," Genevieve said.

"I worked for one year then I stopped when I got pregnant. I grew up with very hardworking parents, though they had limited time for us. So I know how that feels."

At the end of the day, there may be some drawbacks to having a famous husband, but Genevieve is not one to complain.

For her, as good as Folayang is in the circle, he is an even better father and husband outside of it.

"Eduard is a very good provider. He can give everything although we try to live a simple life, but as much as possible he wants to give everything. Wherever he is, he wants us to be there," she said.

"He's made it this far because of how dedicated he is with what he does. He reminds me to just believe and support him during the times when he was on the rise and now he has made a name for himself in the industry." – Rappler.com