MANILA, Philippines – Just when Marco John Rementizo thought his chance of getting a world crown is gone, it sprang back within two days.

Rementizo's supposed opponent, Thai legend Wanheng Menayothin, abruptly announced his retirement from boxing on social media, catching the Cagayan de Oro hopeful by surprise.

Though their clash for Menayothin's World Boxing Council strawweight title on April 25 got canceled out by the COVID 19-pandemic, Rementizo was confident Golden Boy Promotions, which signed up the Thai last year, would reset it as soon as restrictions on combat sports ease up.

Rementizo got distraught, but not for long.

On Tuesday, June 23, the Asian Boxing Council announced in a statement Menayothin, who holds a better 54-0 record than Floyd Mayweather's 50-0, "has not retired from professional boxing. The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months."

Menayothin later deleted his post and reasoned out he did it without consulting his trainer.

The 34-year-old Menayothin, who surpassed Mayweather's record at 51-0 when he beat Filipino Pedro Taduran, now the International Boxing Federation champion, on August 29, 2018, has never fought outside of Thailand and would have made his United States debut in Indio, California, against Rementizo.

Whether Menayothin's 12th title defense will still be against Rementizo (12-3, 9 KOs) hangs, but the 21-year-old is ready to wrest the crown the Thai has held since 2014 and avenge the defeats suffered by 22 Filipinos before him.

While Rementizo, being managed by Wowie Adnan, is rising, having knocked out his last 4 opponents, Menayothin seems to be on a slight slide. Fact is, the 5-foot-2 tactician has only stopped 1 of his last 12 foes for an overall tally of 18 knockouts.

Had Menayothin stuck to his retirement decision, he would officially break Mayweather's most cherished claim to greatness.

Now, the Thai may have to face a young, hungry, fiery challenger in Rementizo as he punches for No. 55. – Rappler.com