LONDON, United Kingdom – An alleged Irish gangland figure will play no further role in brokering deals for Tyson Fury fights, the British world heavyweight champion's promoter Bob Arum has said.

The American, 88, told the Daily Telegraph that while both he and Fury "admire and respect" Daniel Kinahan, they had agreed that Arum should handle future deals.

Fury has reached agreement over a two-fight deal with fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fury had thanked Kinahan, who is understood to live in Dubai, for getting the deal "over the line.”

But Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said earlier this month that the apparent involvement of Kinahan in brokering the fight meant broadcasters should step back from airing the contest.

He said Ireland's foreign ministry had been in touch with officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over Kinahan's involvement in the lucrative deal.

Arum said he and Fury had agreed that Arum's company Top Rank would handle any deal-making in the future.

"Over the weekend I've had a lot of conversations with Tyson Fury and what we both decided is that myself, Top Rank and Fury will do all negotiations for fights in the future," he told the Telegraph.

"Whether it's for Joshua or Wilder or anybody else. We've informed Eddie Hearn (Joshua's promoter) about that."

The veteran promoter said Kinahan had accepted the new arrangement.

"This will eliminate a lot of confusion," said Arum.

"We've talked with Dan (Kinahan), who Tyson and I both love and admire and respect, and he understands that it's best the negotiations on Tyson's side be handled that way."

The Dail – Ireland's lower house of parliament – heard this month that Kinahan had links to serious organized crime.

Lawmaker Alan Kelly said the country's high court had identified Kinahan as "a very senior figure in organized crime on a global scale.” – Rappler.com