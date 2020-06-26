MANILA, Philippines – Make it two in a row for Filipino boxers fighting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reymond Yanong followed Mike Plania's tracks with a split decision over American Clay Burns on Thursday, June 25 (Friday, June 26, Philippine time) at The Bubble, MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old from Parañaque City earned the nod of two judges, 58-56 and 59-55, to negate the 56-58 score of the third judge for Burns in the 6-round super lightweight encounter.

Dubbed Robocop, Yanong continued his loss-win pattern in 9 fights since 2016 and improved to 11-5-1, 9 by knockout.

It was the second straight fight by Yanong in the United States, where he has been training at Jaro Asuncion Boxing Gym in Covina, California, before the coronavirus lockdown happened.

On February 28, Yanong bowed to unbeaten Frank Martin via technical knockout, so the bounce back against Fort Worth, Texas' Burns (9-8-2) was expected.

Yanong, born in Escalante City, Negros Occidental, duplicated Plania's majority decision over the World Boxing Organization No. 1 bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr on June 16 at the same venue.

General Santos City's Mark Bernaldez will try to make it 3 straight hits for the Philippines when he tackles towering Albert Bell of the US on July 2 at a catchweight of 132 pounds, also at The Bubble.

Like Yanong, Bernaldez and 4 other Sanman fighters got stranded in Miami, Florida, and thus get a fight assignment when Top Rank Promotions initiated boxing's return in Las Vegas. – Rappler.com