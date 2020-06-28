MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship is set to resume its flagship shows starting with ONE: No Surrender in Thailand on July 31.

It has been 5 months since The Home of Martial Arts last held a flagship event, ONE: King of the Jungle, which was also held in Thailand behind closed doors in February.

The announcement comes after ONE successfully resumed the Hero Series in China last weekend. (READ: Chatri Sityodtong announces ONE return)

The show will remain audience-free and it will also mark the launch of ONE Dark Series – 12 extra pre-taped matches for viewers all over the world.

"No Surrender will be a closed-door, audience-free stadium event for a live global broadcast," Sityodtong explained.

"We will also be holding 12 extra fights on that day for the newly launched ONE Dark Series, a taped first-air product for our broadcast partners and fans around the world."

Details of the events and the match card will soon follow as the team is still finalizing the card.

The Philippines' Denice "The Menace Fairtex" Zamboanga, who remained in Thailand after earning the right to face longtime ONE women's atomweight queen "Unstoppable" Angela Lee, could fight in the card.

Aside from Zamboanga, there are 5 world champions in Thailand which could banner the show, led by ONE women's atomweight muay thai world champion Stamp Fairtex and ONE flyweight muay thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. – Rappler.com