MANILA, Philippines – If Johnriel Casimero thinks Naoya Inoue is lagging in training, he's wrong.

The Japanese Monster is working as hard as he does in Japan.

Fact is, Inoue let the world take a glimpse of his training sessions in Instagram posts this month.

A recent video clip showed Inoue trading killer body blows with younger brother Takuma, who's no slouch having a 13-1 record.

Obviously, Inoue, the unbeaten (19-0, 16 knockouts) International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association bantamweight champion, is aware Casimero, the World Boxing Organization king, may be attacking low when they unify the 118-pound division in a new date yet to be announced at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

While Takuma hits lighter than Casimero (29-4, 20 knockouts) with only 3 KOs to show, the fact remains Naoya can carry his power punches.

In another video done on June 3, Inoue displayed his touted hand speed, balance and footwork, complete with the grunt of a man possessed.

Inoue's flurry of short punches appear to be a blur, just like those of Casimero.

These were Inoue's answers to Casimero's continuous dares for him to fly over to the United States as soon as possible so that Top Rank can reschedule their pay-per-view bout originally set April 25 (April 26, Philippine time).

According to promoter Bob Arum and Inoue's handlers, Inoue would be flying to the United States in September and only then can the most suitable date be taken up.

Psychologically, Inoue is gaining ground as the postponement gets longer. Inoue is training in familiar surroundings with his family, supporters and countrymen boosting his morale.

Unlike Casimero, who's getting homesick after being in the United States for over 4 months.

The Monster isn't hiding, he's lurking in the corner.

