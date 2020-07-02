MANILA, Philippines – Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo flew to the United States on Wednesday, July 1, optimistic he'll be fighting in September.

Though an opponent has yet to be named and a specific date yet to be set, Magsayo trusts MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons to work out a stay busy fight and, possibly, a world title crack in December. (ATHLETE'S CORNER: Mark Magsayo, Pride of Bohol)

"If I perform well (in the activity fight), sir Sean promised to arrange a big bout for me against a topnotch opponent," Magsayo said before boarding his afternoon flight to Los Angeles, where he will train at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

According to Magsayo, he and wife Frances have been billeted at an apartment located at the back of the renowned gym where his benefactor, Manny Pacquiao, trains for US fights.

"I will give it all (during training) because I want to experience contending for a world crown," said Magsayo, the WBC Asian Boxing Council featherweight titlist. "The focus will be on improving my stamina."

The unbeaten Magsayo (20-0, 14 knockouts) will be training from 1 to 2 hours daily under Roach and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

"Wild Card is okay because there are many boxers there who I can spar with," said Magsayo.

Despite his virtual training arranged by Roach, Magsayo gained some pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown and weighed 145 on Tuesday but said it's his normal weight before training camp.

The 25-year-old Magsayo said he burns fat easily and sees no difficulty making the 125-pound limit.

"My wife (Frances) will be doing the cooking for me based on a diet plan charted by a dietitian," said Magsayo, who beat Thai Panya Uthok by unanimous decision in his hometown Tagbilaran in his last fight on August 31. (WATCH: Magsayo nails WBC Asia featherweight title in Bohol homecoming)

If he wins in September, Magsayo said he will stay in the US to prepare early for his quest for glory.

"It's important for me to be in the US so that a fight can be arrange anytime." – Rappler.com