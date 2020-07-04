MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero will fight in September or October, alright. But it won't be against Naoya Inoue as he had hoped.

According to social media reports circulating Saturday night, July 4, Casimero will be tangling with American Rau'shee Warren instead.

And Casimero's World Boxing Organization bantamweight crown will be on the line when he takes on Warren at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Warren was the former World Boxing Association and International Boxing Organization champion in the same division and holds a 17-3 record with 4 knockouts.

While Warren may not be as fearsome as Inoue, he owns the distinction of being the only boxer to represent the United States in 3 Olympics – 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London. He was also the 2007 world amateur flyweight champion.

A southpaw, the 5-foot-6 Warren won by unanimous decision over Gilberto Mendoza on February 15. He lost to world champion Nordine Oubali by unanimous decision on January 19.

In the United States since February, Casimero was hoping for a unification showdown with Inoue who was still in Japan when COVID-19 forced a worldwide lockdown.

According to Top Rank Inc. which promotes Inoue, the Japanese Monster won't be able to fly to the US until September.

Knowing Inoue won't be Casimero's opponent, Nonoy Neri, who trained Casimero in Las Vegas, returned to the country on June 28.

Neri said Saturday there are many opponents being considered for Casimero and the final decision will come from MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons. – Rappler.com