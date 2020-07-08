MANILA, Philippines – Following a disturbing pattern, Filipino Reymond Yanong bowed to American Genaro Gamez by 1st round knockout on Tuesday, July 7 (Wednesday, July 8, Philippine time) at The Bubble MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Yanong beat American Clay Burns on June 25, and following his alternating win-loss results in his last 9 fights, he was supposed to lose to Gamez in the abbreviated eight-rounder.

It didn't help that Yanong's body hasn't fully recovered from that fierce 6-rounder with Burns and Gamez checked in 4.3 pounds over the contracted weight or 142. Yanong weighed in at 141.8.

The clearly bigger Gamez caught Yanong on the ropes and landed a solid right to the jaw. Yanong went down and got counted out.

Hurt earlier by a body blow, Yanong had to be helped on his feet by Gamez, who improved to 10-1 with 7 knockouts.

Yanong dropped to 11-6-1, 9 knockouts and will have to reboot his career following a 1-2 record in his last 3 fights in Las Vegas under trainer Aljoe Jaro and handler Greg Asuncion.

Yanong's loss pulled down the Filipinos' record to 2-2 since boxing's return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Plania opened up with a victory over the touted Joshua Greer and Yanong followed up with that split decision over Burns. Mark Bernaldez then yielded to unbeaten American Albert Bell.

Yanong may also have to answer to the Games and Amusements Board, which has a rule prohibiting a boxer from seeing action within 45 days after a fight. – Rappler.com