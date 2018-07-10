Friend and trainer Buboy Fernandez says the Filipino boxing icon is in his sharpest form in recent years

Published 6:41 PM, July 10, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – There's a new storm brewing in Malaysia and Buboy Fernandez thinks Lucas Matthysse is going to bear the full brunt of its impact.

“Abangan nila ang pagbabalik ng Storm from the Pacific,” Fernandez, Pacquiao's lead trainer, told Filipino sportswriters Tuesday here. “Kung lumihis man ang storm na papasok sa Pilipinas (Superstorm Maria) ito talagang papasok.”

(You wait for the return of the Storm from the Pacific. If Superstorm Maria did enter the Philippines, this one will.)

Fernandez was referring to a deadly punch or a flurry of punches Pacquiao is bound to unleash on Sunday, July 15, at Axiata Arena here to bring the World Boxing Association welterweight champion down to his knees.

Peeved by Matthysse's consistent boasts that he was going to knock Pacquiao out, Fernandez said the Argentine better watch out.

“We will see. Huwag siyang matutulog sa pancitan (He shouldn't be too cocky), because'he'll see a different Manny Pacquiao. More monster.”

Äccording to Fernandez, Pacquiao hit his peak form last week and weighed an ideal 145 pounds after eating breakfast Tuesday morning.

Fernandez said he expects Pacquiao to be at 146 in Saturday's official weigh-in, putting a few more pounds on fight day so as not to be outmuscled by Matthysse, who usually comes in for a fight at over 155 pounds.

“I want him (Matthysse) to initiate action,” said Fernandez, “then we'll counter.”

In Matthysse, Fernandez sees a combination of three fighters Pacquiao has faced in a career that saw him compile a 59-win, 7-loss, 2-draw record with 38 knockouts. Hector Velasquez in style, Brandon Rios in aggressiveness and Juan Manuel Marquez in counterpunching.

No worries though. Fernandez believes that they've studied and prepared for whatever Matthysse will bring on Sunday.

Fact is, Fernandez canceled Pacquiao's light training at the gym scheduled in the afternoon Tuesday to give his ward time to relax and rest.

The calm before the storm. – Rappler.com