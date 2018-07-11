Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr. gets to climb the ring against JR Magboo as one of the Pacquiao-Matthysse undercards

Published 9:58 PM, July 11, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Serving as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner proved to be very rewarding for George Kambosos Jr.

Not only did he become close with the Filipino ring icon and earn some money, he gained ring knowledge and got inserted into the Fight of Champions card on Sunday, July15, here.

The unbeaten Australian, 14-0 with 8 knockouts, will tackle JR Magboo (17-1, 8 KOs) in a lightweight 8-round encounter serving as one of the undercards in Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association welterweight crown showdown with Lucas Matthysse at Axiata Arena.

His spirits uplifted by around 50 rounds of sparring with Pacquiao in two months of training in General Santos City, Kambosos swore to include Magboo among his knockout victims.

"I’m gonna knock this guy out with bad intentions," said Kambosos, who also served as Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner for the lamentable Jeff Horn bout in Brisbane, Australia.

After training with Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, Wednesday afternoon, Kambosos said he is ready to inflict pain on Magboo.

“He will be in shock when he got hit on his skull," said Kambosos, now under the wings of Fortune.

"I'm very confident coming into my fight as I had the opportunity to spar and learn from a legend," added Kambosos. “Can’t get better sparring than that."

As to Pacquiao’s chances of seizing the title from Matthysse, Kambosos gave a similar answer.

"I’m very confident that he would get the job done," said Kambosos, noting that Pacquiao would be too fast for Matthysse. – Rappler.com