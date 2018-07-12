Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas thinks Lucas Matthysse’s onrushing style is tailor-made for Manny Pacquiao

Published 6:27 PM, July 12, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – For world champion Jerwin Ancajas, there are two key factors Manny Pacquiao can exploit to beat Lucas Matthysse: mobility and speed.

“Mas lamang sa galaw. Speed nandoon pa din naman (He has an advantage in skills. The speed is still there), “Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super flyweight titlist, told Filipino sportswriters after the final press conference of the Pacquiao-Matthysse duel for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown at Hilton Hotel.

Ancajas, who is fighting under the wings of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, also noted that Matthysse’s onrushing style is tailor-made for Pacquiao in their bout on Sunday, July 15, here.

“Pasok ang style (His style is ideal for Pacquiao), “said Ancajas, who is accompanied by trainer/manager Joven Jimenez in this Malaysian capital to finalize the details of his 6th title defense, presumably on September 15 against a yet to be named Mexican in the United States.

According to Ancajas, Pacquiao is faster than Matthysse and would be able to penetrate the Argentine’s defenses with his shifting footwork when he lunges.

“Style ni Matthysse pasugod. Hindi magalaw masyado. Hindi masyadong magalaw ang paa. (Matthyse's style is to keep on charging. He doesn't move much around the ring. His footwork isn't too shifty)."

Ancajas, however, said Pacquiao shouldn’t get complacent because the Argentine possesses strength.

“Parang nararamdaman ko maaga may knockout. May babagsak. (I feel that there's going to be an early knockout. Someone will fall.) ”

The pride of Panabo City and adopted son of Magallanes, Cavite, believes it would be the Argentine who’ll be at the receiving end.

“Alam na ni sir Manny ang gagawin (Sir Manny knows what to do)," added Ancajas, noting that boxing’s only 8-division world champion is a very intelligent fighter who can readily adjust in the ring.

If Matthysse tries to rough him up like the way Jeffrey Horn did last year in Brisbane, Australia, then he’ll be mistaken, according to Ancajas. “Because sir Manny knows.” – Rappler.com