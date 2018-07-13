The Filipino boxing legend and the Argentine champion duke it out at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, July 15

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao looks to reclaim lost glory as he contends for the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title against Argentine champion Lucas Matthysse.

The two will duke it out at the 16,000-seater Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, July 15.

Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 knockouts) seeks to bounce back from his shock points loss to Australian Jeff Horn in 2017, where he surrendered his World Boxing Organization welterweight belt.

Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), meanwhile, eyes to keep his 11-fight winning streak alive and ultimately, to retire boxing's only 8-weight division champion. (READ: Matthysse out to cement ring legacy vs Pacquiao)

This will be the first time in a long while that Pacquiao will be fighting without premier boxing trainer Freddie Roach, and the result against Matthysse may be a testament if he is better off with childhood friend Buboy Fernandez. (READ: Minus Roach, Pacquiao gets a jolt)

One thing is for sure, though, Fernandez is oozing with confidence of the 39-year-old's skills. (READ: Pacquiao is now like a monster, a superstorm – Buboy)

Fight time is slated at 11:30 am.

