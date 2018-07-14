The Filipino boxing legend and the Argentine champion slug it out for the WBA regular welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur on July 15

Published 10:45 AM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao's challenge for Argentine Lucas Matthysse's World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title is officially underway as they both made weight for their bout billed as Fight of Champions.

The Filipino boxing legend tipped the scales at 146 lbs, a pound lighter than the welterweight limit, to the delight of a large Filipino crowd at the MITEC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the official weigh-in on Saturday, July 14.

Meanwhile, weight concerns surrounding Matthysse have been put to rest as he weighed in at 146.7 lbs.

The two fighters are slated to slug it out no earlier than 11 am on Sunday, July 15, at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. (LIVE UPDATES: Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse fight) – Rappler.com