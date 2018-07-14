Former world champions Rodel Mayol and Marlon Tapales think Lucas Matthysse is a solid fighter

Published 9:33 PM, July 14, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Two former world champions and a world title contender who drew inspiration from Manny Pacquiao gave their insights on how his title duel with Argentine Lucas Matthysse will proceed here on Sunday, July 15.

Rodel Mayol, the former World Boxing Council light flyweight titlist, said Pacquiao needs to overhwelm Matthysse, otherwise the fight could go either way.

“Fifty-fifty talaga ito," said Mayol. "Kailangan maganda at convincing ang performance (Pacquiao) para mananalo. Kailangan pursigido, pag kulang sa aggression at natapos ang laban hindi tayo sigurado. Champion si Matthysse kaya pag dikit ang laban medyo tagilid tayo."

(It's 50-50. Pacquiao should give a good and convincing performance to win. He has to be determined. If he lacks aggression and the bout ends, we're not sure. Matthysse is a champion and if the fight is close, we might be on the losing end.)

Odds put Pacquiao as a 2-1 favorite to dethrone Matthysse.

Marlon Tapales, the former World Boxing Organization bantamweight titlist who lost his title on the scales last year in Osaka, Japan, and Barriga, the WBO No. 1 minimum weight contender, are both convinced that the fight won’t go the full route.

“Sa tingin ko maganda ang laban," said Tapales. "Si Lucas ay fighter while si Manny ay may style at mabilis. Siyempre Pacquiao tayo pero hindi siya puwede magkumpiyansa. Sa tingin ko may babagsak.”

(I see a good fight. Lucas is a fighter while Manny has style and is quick. Of course we're for Pacquiao, but he can't be too confident. I think someone will get knocked out.)

According to Barriga, the lone Filipino boxer in the 2012 London Olympics, Pacquiao has lost some of his speed, though his power remains.

“Nandiyan pa rin ang power at bilis ng kaunti," said Barriga. "Pero dapat walang kumpiyansa. Matibay din si Matthysse at bilang boxer sigurado ko na naghanda ito nang husto. Anytime puwede na may bumagsak.”

(Pacquiao's power and speed are still somewhat there. But he can't be too confident. Matthysse is a strong boxer and I'm sure he really prepared well. Someone can get knocked out anytime.)

Whether it’s the Argentine slugger or the Filipino ring icon remains to be seen. – Rappler.com