Published 12:01 PM, July 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao may have just extended his boxing career by snatching the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title from Lucas Matthysse.

Although called on by friends, family and critics to hang up the gloves, the 39-year-old proved he can still pack a punch by defeating the Argentine via a 9th-round technical knockout win at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, July 15.

Pacquiao, boxing's only 8-weight division champion, returned to the winning track following a shock points loss to Australian Jeff Horn in 2017, when he lost his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight belt.

The Filipino boxing legend has now become a 5-time welterweight champion and hiked his number of victories to 60 (38 knockouts) against against 7 losses and two draws.

Matthysse, meanwhile, suffered his first defeat since 2015 and failed to defend the WBA belt he won last January following an 8th-round KO of Thailand's Tewa Kiram. His win-loss record dropped to 39-5 (36 KOs). – Rappler.com