The Australian boxer issued a rematch challenge over Twitter and Instagram

Published 10:34 PM, July 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 9 years with no knockout victory, Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock on Lucas Matthysse, decking him thrice en route to a 7th round TKO at the Axiatia Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, July 15.

The 8-division world champion looked like his old, deadly self the entire fight, hitting the Argentine with patented lightning-quick combinations over 7 one-sided rounds to capture the WBA regular welterweight title.

All eyes were on the "Pacman," who was rumored to be retiring from boxing if ever he lost to Matthysse. And among the millions intently watching was Australian boxer Jeff Horn, who snatched away the WBO welterweight title from Pacquiao a year ago via a highly controversial unanimous decision.

Right after the fight, the Aussie issued a rematch challenge over Twitter and Instagram.

Problem is, Horn is no longer in possession of the WBO welterweight title after he lost it to current and undefeated champion Terrence Crawford via a 9th round TKO last month. In the process, Horn also suffered his first loss.

And responses to his social media posts have been all but enthusiastic, with many fans pouncing on the opportunity to remind the young Aussie that his fight with Pacquiao was allegedly fixed in favor of him.

Please rematch him so then Manny can destroy you and not let it go to the judges — LukeSando95JFT96 (@lukeLFC96sando) July 15, 2018

Ur lucky some powers made u win that u can make a case for a rematch. Oh, well. #rematch then. — The Boxing Buff (@BoxingBuff1) July 15, 2018

However, for clarity, the WBO conducted a review of the fight and stood by the original result.

If Pacquiao were to accept the rematch, however, it would probably be for his newly acquired WBA regular welterweight title or just a normal, non-title bout.

Either way, a possible Pacquiao-Horn Part 2 is bound to bring back the fireworks, both in and out of the ring. – Rappler.com