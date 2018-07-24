Manny Pacquiao steals the WBA welterweight title from Argentine Lucas Matthysse

Published 6:24 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate adopted a resolution on Tuesday, July 24, congratulating Senator Manny Pacquiao for defeating former World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight Champion Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last July 15.

Senate Resolution No. 788, authored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, was adopted in consideration of similar senate resolutions that congratulated Pacquiao – Senate Resolution No. 789, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate Resolution 799, introduced by Senator Juan Edgardo Angara respectively.

According to Sotto, Pacquiao displayed prowess in the boxing ring despite facing a younger opponent who held a record of to 39 wins of which 36 were knockouts.

Pacquiao improved his record to 60 wins (39 knockouts), 7 losses (3 KOs) and two draws.

“In his entire professional career in international boxing, Sen. Pacquiao was able to capture championship title belts in different weight divisions such as the WBC Flyweight, WBC Super Welterweight, IBF Super Bantamweight, Ring Featherweight, WBC Lightweight, IBO Light Welterweight, WBO Welterweight and WBC Super Featherweight,” Sotto said in his resolution.

Aside from boxing, Pacquiao was commended for his leadership in public service.

“He upholds in the highest esteem his constitutional duties as an elected legislator, for productively steering his chaired committees and actively participating in various committee hearings and plenary deliberation,” said Sotto.

“The astounding feat of Filipino boxing great Sen. Manny Pacquiao over Matthysse, has once again delivered pride, joy and glory to the hearts of the Filipino people cheering in the midst of the economic and political turmoil,” Sotto added.

For his part, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said Pacquiao was the only boxer in history hailed an octuple champion with world titles in 8 unprecedented different weight divisions and the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes.

“By winning this fight, Pacquiao has once again reminded the world the indomitable spirit of the Filipino. He deserves to be recognized and commended for bringing honor, pride and inspiration to the Filipino people,” Zubiri said in his resolution.

Angara said that Pacquiao’s latest “accomplishment was even more astonishing” since Matthysse, who was dubbed a pressure fighter with a penchant for stopping bouts early, was younger, taller and heavier.

“Despite the obvious advantages of the Argentinian boxer, it posed no threat to Pacquiao as he put on display his veteran experience. This victory, a testament to the grit, perseverance and indomitable spirit of Pacquiao serves as an inspiration, not just to our country’s boxers and athletes, but also to all Filipinos to persevere and work hard for a better future, especially in these trying times,” Angara said in his resolution. – Rappler.com