Published 8:50 AM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao and Top Rank seemed to have ironed things out after he threatened to sue the promotional giant for the "non-payment" of his share of the broadcast proceeds from his fight against Lucas Matthysse.

On Instagram, the Filipino boxing star said that his previous post claiming he will pursue legal action against Top Rank was just a "result of miscommunication" and that "everything has been clarified" between both sides.

"I would like to thank Bob (Arum) and Top Rank for helping guide my career and for the many great years of working together. We have accomplished so many amazing things together," Pacquiao wrote.

Last Monday, September 10, the fighting senator took to Instagram that he has yet to be paid his part of the broadcast earnings from his bout against the Argentine, whom he thwarted for the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title.

"[I] have not received the US rights payment for my July 15 fight against Lucas Matthysse that was broadcast on ESPN plus," he wrote. (READ: Why Manny Pacquiao wants to sue Top Rank, others)

"Therefore, I am initiating legal proceedings against Top Rank and all other parties based on the non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights."

The post's caption has since been deleted.

