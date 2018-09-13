Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will no longer pursue legal action against Top Rank

MANILA, Philippines – Top Rank has reportedly called up Manny Pacquiao to clear the air and patch things up.

And it looks like everything has been settled amicably, with Top Rank likely to give Pacquiao his contracted share of 85% of the total broadcast earnings of Pacquiao's World Boxing Association welterweight title fight against Argentine Lucas Matthysse on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The remaining 15 percent goes to Top Rank, which forged a contract with ESPN to air Pacquiao-Matthysse in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

With Pacquiao obviously no longer pursuing legal action against Top Rank, the eight-division world champion posted a new tweet on Thursday, September 13, that sounded conciliatory with his longtime promotional outfit headed by Bob Arum. (READ: All is well between Manny Pacquiao, Top Rank)

“My post from the other day was a result of miscommunication between my Team and Top Rank. Everything has been clarified. I would like to thank Bob and Top Rank for helping guide my career.”

This was in stark contrast to Pacquiao's tweet on Tuesday wherein he stated “I am initiating legal proceedings against Top Rank and all other parties based on the non-payment and attempts to restrict my future rights.”

The tweet was picked up by local and international media outlets.

After Pacquiao had a falling out with Top Rank regarding his opponent, the Philippine Senator himself staged the fight card in Malaysia through his MP Promotions.

Now, Top Rank is in the running again to stage Pacquiao's next fight targeted to be in early December. (READ: Megabuck bout up for Pacquiao)

Heading Pacquiao's probable opponents are British rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brooks, both of whom are under Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

Pacquiao and Top Rank have a long and successful relationship, with Pacquiao earning millions fighting against the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and Ricky Hatton in the USA. – Rappler.com