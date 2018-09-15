The undefeated American boxer last fought mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in 2017 while the Filipino star is coming off his first stoppage win in nine years

Published 8:35 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch could be in the works.

On Instagram, Mayweather bared that he will be coming out of retirement to face the Filipino boxing superstar in what is expected as another blockbuster bout.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another nine-figure payday on the way," the undefeated American boxer wrote.

View this post on Instagram I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way @mayweatherpromotions A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 15, 2018 at 3:51am PDT

In the video, the two were seen exchanging banters, with Pacquiao saying: "I have the belt."

Pacquiao is coming off an emphatic seventh-round knockout – his first stoppage in nine years – of Argentine Lucas Matthysse last July 15 to snatch the World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt.

Mayweather, meanwhile, last fought mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in August 2017 and won via a 10th-round technical KO to keep his record unscathed at 50-0.

The two boxing giants first fought in May 2015 in what was billed as the "The Fight of the Century."

However, fans and pundits considered the bout – which Mayweather won via unanimous decision – a disappointment for lack of action on the ring despite its hyped up buildup.

Still, it was one of the richest fights in boxing history with Mayweather raking in more than $200 million and Pacquiao earning roughly $150 million. – Rappler.com