Pacquiao promises to be more aggressive against Mayweather

Published 11:10 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If ever Manny Pacquiao fights with Floyd Mayweather Jr again, the Filipino boxing icon intends to play the aggressor's role throughout the bout.

“Tingnan natin kung paano niya gagamitin ang apat na corner ng ring (Let's see how he will use the four corners of the ring),” Pacquiao said Monday night, September 17, at his mansion in Dasmariñas Village, Makati City. “Baka lahat ng sulok mapuntahan niya. (He might be forced to run to all the corners.)”

Pacquiao was reacting to the boast Mayweather made when they met in Tokyo Saturday, September 15, that he would beat Pacquiao again, and in easy fashion.

"Masyadong mayabang (He's too boastful)," Pacquiao added.

In their first super blockbuster bout on May 2, 2015, when Pacquiao was hampered by a right shoulder injury, Mayweather won by unanimous decision and retired two fights later with a 50-0 record.

Pacquiao fought on and on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur ended a 9-year knockout drought when he stopped Argentine Lucas Matthysse in the 7th round to bag the World Boxing Association welterweight crown.

Mayweather announced on Instagram on Sunday, September 16, he would come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao again in December.

Of course, Pacquiao relishes the challenge.

Pacquiao said the return bout will be “finalized this week,” which will support reports that Mayweather intends to return to the country within the week.

The target dates are either December 8 or January 12, 2019 with the fight to be held in the United States, where they staged the “Fight of the Century” which generated a mammoth $4.6 million pay per view buys and earnings of well over $400 million.

Pacquiao had earlier stated that he would fight in December and then a megabuck bout either in late April or early May.

A January 12 fight is deemed unadvisable because Pacquiao will turn 40 on December 17 and the Christmas celebrations are sure to hamper his training.

Whether or not Pacquiao and Mayweather reach an agreement this week, Pacquiao is keen on returning to Las Vegas.

Be it against Amir Khan, Kell Brook or Danny Garcia. – Rappler.com