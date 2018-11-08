'It will be different this time as there will be no excuses,' the Filipino eight-division world champion says

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao admits that he can’t retire yet unless he gets to avenge his 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather.

"It will be different this time as there will be no excuses," Pacquiao told UK's Mirror Sport. "I can’t retire with peace of mind because of the defeat. If you watch the fight, he didn't throw many punches.”

But the Filipino eight-division world champion had said he’d focus on American challenger Adrien Broner first before planning a rematch with Mayweather.

"I will have a couple more fights left in boxing," said Pacquiao. “First I am fighting Broner and after that there is a big possibility of the Mayweather fight.”

Mayweather beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in a blockbuster bout in 2015, and since then, there have been constant rumors of a potential rematch.

Pacquiao is set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight crown against Broner in January in the United States. (READ: Pacquiao seeks KO victory over Broner)

Broner is a four-division world champion with a 33-3-1 record, including 24 KOs.

Mayweather had also planned to come out of retirement again to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Saitama on December 31.

But the American superstar recently canceled the bout, claiming he has been 'blindsided' by the organizers. (READ: Mayweather cancels Japan kickboxing fight)

"He is coming back and we are talking about a rematch but we have to deal with these fights first," Pacquiao said of Mayweather. "We met in Japan and he said he wanted to have a rematch; not this time but maybe after the January fight.

"I told him I have the belt and that I am the champion." – Rappler.com