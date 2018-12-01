The Filipino boxing legend roots for the underdog UP Fighting Maroons in their Finals showdown against the Ateneo Blue Eagles

Published 7:03 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons have won the hearts of many for dramatically reaching the UAAP men's basketball finals for the first time in 32 years, and that includes Manny Pacquiao.

According to Pacquiao's photographer, Wendell Alinea, the world's only eight-division world champion will make sure the Fighting Maroons get to watch his upcoming US bout if they take home the Season 81 championship.

The Filipino boxing legend will stake his World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt against American Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 19.

"My boss supports the UP Maroons," Alinea wrote on Facebook. "He just said he'll sponsor the whole team to watch his upcoming fight in Vegas if they beat the Blue Eagles at this year's UAAP finals."

That, though, is a tall order for the Fighting Maroons considering the Ateneo Blue Eagles are heavily favored to defend their UAAP throne.

Ateneo drew first blood in the best-of-three championship affair by edging UP, 88-79, to move within one win from its second straight title.

Still, the Fighting Maroons have exceeded expectations this season after bucking off a twice-to-beat disadvantage against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the semifinals to clinch the coveted finals berth. – Rappler.com