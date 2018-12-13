'When you become older, you have to balance and control,' says Manny Pacquiao as he gears up for his January 19 bout versus Adrien Broner

Published 10:44 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Less sparring, more breaks.

These are the new thrusts of Manny Pacquiao's training for his first defense of the World Boxing Asssociation welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Unlike before, when he usually did over 100 rounds of sparring, Pacquiao feels 80 rounds or even fewer will serve its purpose this time.

According to the eight-division world champion, he has learned to listen to his body.

Unlike before, when he will force his weary body to train daily, Pacquiao now won't hesitate to skip training.

Just like on Tuesday, when the long Senate deliberations and a myriad of activities wore him down.

"It's okay because nagpondo ako ng Monday,” Pacquiao told sportswriters after nearly 3 hours of workouts Wednesday night at Elorde Gym near Mall of Asia. “Nag punch mitts ako, nag jogging and played basketball.”

(It's okay because I worked more than enough last Monday. I punched mitts, went jogging and played basketball.)

When he feels alright, Pacquiao said he works himself to exhaustion.

“Push, push to the limit. Otherwise, I will be the one to suffer on top of the ring,” said Pacquiao, who's turning 40 next week.

But whenever he feels he isn't fully recovered the following day, he'll rest again.

“Before we can make straight everyday, but when you become older, you have to balance and control."

This was the lesson learned from his last fight against Argentine Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, where he wrested the 147-pound crown via 7th round stoppage.

Pacquiao revealed that one week before the Matthysse fight, he only worked out twice.

The result satisfied Pacquiao and his training team, headed by Buboy Fernandez and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, no end that they are applying the same formula for the Broner fight.

Invigorated by the Tuesday break, Pacquiao was full of zest and energy on Wednesday's training session filmed by Showtime Boxing, breezing through the mitts, heavy bags, punching bags, and pylometrics exercises designed to strengthen his sturdy legs further. – Rappler.com