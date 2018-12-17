The Filipino boxing legend celebrates his 40th birthday on Monday, December 17, with a grand party where he is raffling away cars and motorcycles

Published 5:05 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao did 7 rounds of sparring on Saturday, December 15, and assistant trainer Nonoy Neri swears they were well spent.

The eight-division world champion looked impressive in 4 rounds with Australian George Kambosos Jr and appeared imposing in 3 rounds with Philippine super lightweight champion Jheritz Chavez at his version of the Wild Card Gym in General Santos City.

"Mabilis at hindi napapagod (He's fast and doesn't get tired)," said Neri, who's helping head trainer Buboy Fernandez and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune with Pacquiao's preparations.

The Filipino boxing icon is set for his first defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against American Adrien Broner on January 19 (January 20 in the Philippines) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Buhos talaga siya sa training (He pours it all in training). He's peaking fast," said Neri, who proceeded to Davao City after Saturday's workouts and plyometrics to be with his family.

Pacquiao has been pushing himself since arriving with his training team in GenSan last Thursday, December 13, and, according to Neri, playing basketball consistently is a key factor in his strength and stamina.

Knowing that it's taking his body longer to recuperate from the rigors of training, however, Pacquiao won't allow pain, exhaustion, and burnout to set in.

As such, Pacquiao took a break on Sunday, December 16, to spend quality time with his wife Jinkee and their 5 children who flew in to GenSan from Manila early Saturday.

Monday, December 17, is another rest day as Pacquiao celebrates his 40th birthday with a grand party for over a thousand guests at the KCC Mall of GenSan, where he will be raffling away 4 cars, 40 motorcycles, and other valuable prizes.

Pacquiao will resume training on Tuesday, December 18, before he and his team, which also includes Roger "Haplas" Fernandez and Jonathan Peñalosa, leave for Manila.

They will then fly to Los Angeles, where the second phase of the training will be held at the Wild Card Gym of former chief trainer and newly designated consultant Freddie Roach in Hollywood. – Rappler.com