Manny Pacquiao gears up for his World Boxing Association welterweight crown defense against Adrien Broner

Published 11:46 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –As he turned 40 on Monday, December 17, retirement was farthest from Manny Pacquiao’s mind.

Fact is, the 8-division world champion feels like he’s only 25 years old and has a lot more to offer to the sport that gave him national adoration and international acclaim.

“You have not yet seen the best of Manny Pacquiao,” Pacquiao told the thousands who attended his birthday celebration at KCC Mall in General Santos City Monday night.

Pacquiao will try to back up his words with deeds when he dangles the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 (January 20 in Manila) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Refreshed by a 3-day respite from workouts, Pacquiao intends to go full blast with his preparations being supervised by Buboy Fernandez and conditioning coach Justin Fortune at his Wild Card Gym in GenSan.

Though sparring is usually done Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, assistant trainer Nonoy Neri said Pacquiao will spar for 7 rounds, 4 with Geaorge Kambosos Jr. and 3 with national super lightweight champion Jheritz Chavez on Wednesday to make up for lost time.

Though he did not go to the gym, Neri said Pacquiao played basketball Monday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

“It's okay (training break),” said Neri. “He pushes himself harder after getting some rest.”

Team Pacquiao will leave for Manila on December 22 en route to Los Angeles, where they will pitch camp at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in Hollywood for the final phase of training. They will leave for Las Vegas either on January 12 or 14 for Fight Week.

Kambosos will tag along and will be joined by another sparring partner to be personally chosen by Pacquiao, according to Neri, who doubles as Pacquiao's personal cook during training camp.– Rappler.com