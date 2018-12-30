Less than a month before his title defense versus Adrian Broner, the Filipino boxing icon puts on a clinic against 3 sparring partners

Published 9:09 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Give Manny Pacquiao a rest and he will be at his best.

This is the surefire formula Team Pacquiao is applying in preparing the eight-division world champion for his defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 (January 20 in Manila) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chief trainer Buboy Fernandez and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, noticing that Pacquiao was not at his best element in two rounds of punch mitts with consultant Freddie Roach on Friday, December 28 decided to call it a day and allow the eight-division world champion to recover his full bearing.

Admitting that his body was feeling quite heavy, Pacquiao relented and went home to rest, according to Aquiles Zonio, the Fighting Senator’s media officer.

Pacquiao returned to Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood on Saturday afternoon refreshed and showed that he’s still at the top of his game at 40 years old. (READ: Fernandez promises 'hungry, fiery' Pacquiao for Broner fight)

Light on his feet and heavy with his punches, Pacquiao put on a clinic as he sparred with George Kambosos Jr, Lydell Rhodes, and Arnold Gonzalez with Fernandez and Fortune watching intently.

Also accurate with his combinations, Pacquiao sneaked in a left straight that bloodied the nose of Gonzalez.

According to Fernandez, they don’t worry about Pacquiao skipping training sessions as he gives it all during running sessions and workouts.

In earlier interviews, Pacquiao said he no longer pushes his body to the limit everyday, opting to go full blast whenever he feels fully recovered.

Thus far, Fernandez feels his bosom body is almost at his peak and is bound to reach 100 percent for the Showtime pay-per-view bout.

Though Broner is a four-division world champion and 11 years younger than Pacquiao, betting sites have tagged the future Hall of Famer as a -260 favorite in their 12-round duel to be aired for free on ITV4 in the United Kingdom. Broner was listed as +200 underdog.

The odds means a $260 wager on Pacquiao will earn $100 if he wins, while a $100 bet on Broner will become double if he prevails. – Rappler.com