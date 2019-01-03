The Filipino boxing icon says he's definitely looking for a knockout against American challenger Adrien Broner

Published 10:48 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Having rediscovered how pleasant it was to knock out an opponent, Manny Pacquiao is keen on doing the same against American challenger Adrien Broner on January 19 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pacquiao stopped Argentine Lucas Matthysse in the 7th round in July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, finally snapping a nine-year knockout drought and snaring the World Boxing Association welterweight crown.

Pitted against the brash Broner, Pacquiao wants to repeat the feat.

“I am not making a prediction but my goal is to knock out Broner,” Pacquiao told publicist Fred Sternburg recently at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

“I am looking for a knockout against Broner. I have to maximize the opportunity. I forgot how much fun winning a fight by knockout was until I stopped Lucas Matthysse last summer to win the WBA welterweight title,” added Pacquiao, whose last KO came at the expense of Argentine great Miguel Cotto in 2009.

“It felt great to win that way and the fans loved it too, so why not try for it again?”

Of course, Pacquiao knows Broner would be tough to rough up as the four-division world champion has never been stopped in compiling a 33-win, 3-loss, 1-draw record with 24 knockouts. (READ: Broner aims to add Pacquiao among his southpaw victims)

Only Marcos Maidana has put him down, twice in a title duel in 2013, but Broner managed to finish the fight and the Argentine slugger has to settle for a unanimous decision.

That’s why Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) has poured it all during training camp, especially on the days when his 40-year-old body responds accordingly.

Video clips and photos from Team Pacquiao show the sport’s only eight-division pounding the heavy bag with a blur of heavy punches to the body which could put any 147-pounder down for the count.

According to Pacquiao, he harbors no ill feelings toward Broner and if he succeeds in notching the 40th knockout of his career, it would be strictly business. – Rappler.com