Not only does Manny Pacquiao aim to prolong his career, the 40-year-old boxing legend also wants to prove he's still the best

Published 7:33 PM, January 10, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – A convincing win over challenger Adrien Broner on January 19 won't stop Manny Pacquiao from seeking more fights. And each bout promises to be more competitive than the previous one.

Renowned trainer Freddie Roach said during the media workout on Wednesday, January 9 (Thursday, January 10, Manila time) that Pacquiao doesn't only want to prolong his ring career. The eight-division world champion wants to prove that at 40 years old, he's still the best.

And to do that he has to fight the best.

“We want to stay (in boxing) and be the best,” said Roach.

Though he's not looking past Broner, Roach already has the top dogs of the 147-pound division in mind – Errol Spence Jr, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and Terrence Crawford, to cite some.

Roach said Pacquiao will be ready to fight any of them if he gets past Broner, whom Roach said hardly resembles Floyd Mayweather Jr in skill and in form.

Fact is, Pacquiao in another interview said if he gets past Broner, he's willing to face the victor between Spence and Garcia on March 16.

According to Pacquiao, he's not taking Broner lightly owing to the American's counterpunching.

Pacquiao, however, said he's prepared for that and doesn't think Broner will be able to sneak a knockout punch, similar to what Juan Manuel Marquez did in the sixth round in their fourth clash in 2012.

Picking Spence as the likely winner, Pacquiao added he feels capable of besting the unbeaten International Boxing Federation welterweight titlist (24-0, 21 knockouts) as long as the fight is held on the same weight (147 pounds).

Roach concurs with Pacquiao's assessment, adding the reigning Fighter of the Decade is still boxing not merely to entertain people but to satisfy himself.

Call him a genetic freak, but Pacquiao loves to work out and exercise up to now.

And Roach appreciates what he's doing. – Rappler.com