Published 6:25 PM, January 11, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – They can fight over a thousand times and he will always come out the winner.

At least, that's what runs through Adrien Broner's mind since he started training for his bid to topple Manny Pacquiao from the World Boxing Association welterweight throne.

Broner claims he has beaten Pacquiao over a thousand times already.

“This whole camp, I've fought him 1,218 times and I won every time. Some by knockout, some by unanimous decision, some by split decision. But I always win,” Broner told Fight Hub TV during the media day staged at Teen Goose Gym in Van Nuys, California, late Wednesday afternoon, January 9 (Thursday, January 10, Manila time).

The event was supposed to be held at Wild Card Boxing Club, but Broner decided to transfer it to another venue since the renowned gym is Pacquiao's turf.

Broner said he's focused on winning, but will welcome the knockout if it comes on fight night on January 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In earlier interviews, the former four-division world champion boasted he doesn't even need to throw a lot of punches to stop Pacquiao.

“Throwing the right punch at the right time can do it,” said Broner, obviously referring to Juan Manuel Marquez's one-punch knockout of Pacquiao in the 6th round of their fourth collision in 2012.

The 29-year-old Broner, who totes a 33-3-1 record with 24 knockouts, also brushed aside talks about a brewing Pacquiao-Floyd Mayweather rematch this year.

“I will be victorious,” insisted Broner, adding that a victory over Pacquiao will make him an icon, even a legend in the sport.

To achieve his goal, Broner said he has trained the longest and the hardest under the guidance of Kevin Cunningham and the time has come for him to shine.

Having reached optimum form, Broner said he's just sharpening things up for the greatest fight of his life.

And Broner sincerely believes his visions will finally come true.