Published 8:21 PM, January 12, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – For Justin Fortune, there’s no way for Adrien Broner to go but down.

It may take some time, but it may also come in no time.

According to Fortune, the fate of the American challenger will depend on what form and condition he will bring to the ring against Manny Pacquiao in their battle for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown on Saturday, January 19 (January 20, Sunday, Manila time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If Broner comes in with his top game, Pacquiao will have to work for the knockout and the Showtime pay-per-view 12-rounder is likely to end in the final quarter.

But if Broner did not work as hard as Pacquiao did in training camp, the bout won’t go past the middle rounds.

This is how Fortune, a former Australian heavyweight boxer who runs a gym bearing his name here and serves as Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, sees the outcome of Pacquiao-Broner.

Fortune should know. He flew over to Manila and General Santos City to take charge of Pacquiao’s physical build-up and witnessed the sport’s only eight-division world champion’s return to fearsome form.

“If Broner is on his game, it will be by later round stoppage. If he’s off his game, it will be by early knockout,” said Fortune, who took over Pacquiao’s training against Mexican Jorge Solis in April 2007 when Freddie Roach left to oversee Oscar De La Hoya’s preparations against Floyd Mayweather Jr, which the latter won.

Pacquiao stopped the then unbeaten Solis in the 8th round while De La Hoya lost to Mayweather by split decision.

Fortune feels Pacquiao has gotten stronger as he moved up in weight while keeping his speed.

“I don’t see Broner handling Pacquiao’s speed and power. Manny overwhelms him,” said Fortune, who quickly took his car key after Pacquiao finished his workout Friday afternoon and headed to the gym he calls home several blocks away.

Fortune had seen enough. – Rappler.com