Based on ring records, it should be a close call yet betting odds still heavily favor Manny Pacquiao over American challenger Adrien Broner

Published 12:57 PM, January 13, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – At 29 years old, Adrien Broner should have been the clear favorite over 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao in their title duel on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Hotel Arena in Las Vegas.

Instead, Broner, a former four-division world titlist, has been tagged the underdog over Pacquiao in their title duel for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown.

Fact is, bettors need to shell out $275 to win $100 if they’re betting on Pacquiao retaining his crown. Other sites even gave Pacquiao a higher -205. Thus, a $100 bet on Broner will earn $205.

So, why was Pacquiao picked to beat Broner?

Pacquiao may be having strands of gray hair now, but when it comes to skills and physical gifts, he still reigns supreme over Broner. (READ: Remember the Pacquiao that demolished Hatton? He's back, says trainer)

Based on their ring records, it should have been a close call for Pacquiao (59-7-2, 39 knockouts) over Broner (33-3-1, 24 knockouts).

And Pacquiao, showing off his chiseled physique, believes Broner stands to provide him with quality competition.

That, of course, will hinge upon Broner’s new-found celebrity status and the training he got from Kenny Cunningham.

Broner said counterpunching will be his key to victory, although he intends to use the training break to spring up more surprises against Pacquiao.

“Counterpunching will definitely play a big part, but we’ve got more in store to beat Pacquiao and I will show that on January 19,” said Broner. (READ: I will always beat Pacquiao – Broner)

Toppling a legend like Pacquiao, however, is no easy task.

– Rappler.com