'He told me he'll knock this guy out, he's never told me that in my life,' Freddie Roach on Manny Pacquiao

Published 9:11 PM, January 13, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – When Freddie Roach saw Manny Pacquiao spring to attack on Saturday, January 12 (Sunday, January 13, Manila time), the boxing Hall of Famer remembered the old times when his prized ward was mowing down big name opponents.

The likes of Oscar dela Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and Miguel Cotto in succession.

Those where the days when Pacquiao will pounce on the slightest opportunity to score a knockout. And then came a long nine-year break.

Over 4 rounds of sparring on Saturday, Roach swore Pacquiao was back to his devastating ways.

Unfortunately, his young ward and pro aspirant Arnold Gonzalez was the victim of Pacquiao's rampage. (READ: Pacquiao goes savage mode in sparring)

“The killer instinct is back,” Roach told Filipino media at his Wild Card Boxing Club here.

Roach said after Pacquiao nearly knocked out Gonzalez.

“It's the first time he (Gonzalez) said he's been hurt,” said Roach, grinning.

The seven-time Trainer of the Year who was designated as consultant by Pacquiao for the Adrien Broner fight said he's happy because of his top ward's pronouncements that he wants a knockout.

"If a knockout comes, I'm happy,” said Roach, who believes Broner will suffer the same fate as Argentine Lucas Matthysse, whom Pacquiao stopped in the 7th round to capture the World Boxing Association welterweight crown in Kuala Lumpur.

It's the same title Pacquiao is staking against Broner on January 19 at MGM Grand Graden Arena in Las Vegas.

“He told me he'll knock this guy (Broner) out, he's never told me that in my life.”

While Roach knows Pacquiao is a great puncher, he feels speed will spell the difference in his tussle with Broner.

“It will be the big difference in the fight,” said Roach.

Of course, the killer instinct, will also be vital. – Rappler.com