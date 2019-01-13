Manny Pacquiao wants a knockout versus Adrien Broner, but the Filipino ring icon also doesn't mind settling for a convincing win

Published 11:08 PM, January 13, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – When he was working out, Manny Pacquiao was like a raging bull. After letting off steam, he emerged from the dressing room calm and smiling, donning a fedora and a vest over a long-sleeve shirt.

He was happy and content with his work Saturday, January 12 (January 13, Sunday, Manila time) which started with an early morning run and exercises at Pan Pacific Park and culminated with a sparring session and workouts at Wild Card Boxing Club here. (READ: Manny's killer instinct back – Roach)

“I’m contented and so was my (training) team,” Pacquiao told Filipino media. “The speed, power, precision were there.”

Though he wants to knock out Adrien Broner in their duel for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown on January 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Pacquiao said he would settle for a convincing win.

“All I want is to win convincingly, like my last fight,” said Pacquiao, who posted a seventh-round stoppage of Argentine Lucas Matthysse last July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to end a nine-year knockout drought.

And he’s sparing no effort to achieve his goal in his first fight as a 40-year-old.

Even while skipping rope, strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune had to approach and restrain him from doing more rounds as he cools down.

Pacquiao grudgingly obliged, but it was obvious he was still oozing with zest and energy.

He let loose by doing Bruce Lee moves, unleashing spinning kicks that nearly hit assistant trainer Nonoy Neri and throwing very light punches to the body and face of Fortune.

He also jumped twice, trying to touch the ceiling above the ring.

Sweating profusely, he had to twist his jersey to extract it before doing the final abdominal exercises with Neri.

Again, Fortune has to remind him that he has done enough and must leave early because it was the birthday of his wife, Jinkee, who is billeted on a separate home with youngest child Israel and some relatives.

Pacquiao nodded and left the ring to dress up.

After the brief interview, he drove home, where a Bible study was held, then ate lightly with guests.

He will treat Jinkee to a private dinner before calling it a day. – Rappler.com