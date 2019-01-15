It is in Las Vegas where the Filipino boxing icon cemented his place as one of the greatest fighters in the world

Published 8:58 PM, January 15, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – After an absence of over two years, Manny Pacquiao returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs late Monday, January 14, (Tuesday, January 15, Philippine time) here.

His illustrious ring career rekindled, Pacquiao aims to reclaim his place in the pound-for-pound rankings when he dangles the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"I'm excited (to be back)," said Pacquiao, who was billeted at the luxurious Skylofts of MGM Hotel.

Pacquiao last fought in this glitzy city on Nov. 5, 2016, when he beat Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision at Thomas & Mack Center.

MGM Grand, where his last appearance was on April 9, 2016 when he beat Tim Bradley for the World Boxing Organization 147-pound diadem, holds a lofty place in Pacquiao's heart as it is where he beat future Hall of Famers Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto in succession, all by knockouts from 2008 to 2009.

It is also where he suffered losses to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, Juan Manuel Marquez and Bradley, both in 2012, and Erik Morales way back in 2005.

As a footnote, MGM Grand served as springboard to Pacquiao's international acclaim when he stunned South African Lehlo Ledwaba for the International Boxing Federation crown in 2001, a distant 18 years back.

To sum up, Broner will be Pacquiao's 14th opponent at MGM Grand and his 19th in Las Vegas, compiling a 13-win, 4-loss, 1-draw mark en route to an overall 60-7-2 ledger, spiked with 39 knockouts.

Now 40 years old, Pacquiao wants to knock out, or at least dominate, Broner in order to forge an even juicier rematch with Mayweather or take on the winner of the Errol Spence-Mikey Garcia battle for the IBF welterweight title in March.

"A knockout is very important for me because it's my first fight at 40," said Pacquiao, after breaking camp at Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood Monday afternoon.

Pacquiao and Broner, who came into town days ahead, will do the traditional Grand Arrival ceremonies on Tuesday afternoon at the main lobby of MGM Grand.

Being the challenger, Broner (33-3-2, 24 KOs) will enter first, followed by Pacquiao at least 30 minutes later.

With the hard grind over and in optimum form, Pacquiao just needs to maintain his body state and frame of mind, according to head trainer Buboy Fernandez.

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said Pacquiao will do an early morning run then train lightly in the afternoon, repeating the sequence on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it will either be a run or a workout, whichever suits the 8-division world champion best. It will be complete rest on Friday, before and after the official weigh-in.

Upon arrival, betting odds at The Strip put Pacquiao as -280 favorite with Broner as +230 underdog.

This means, a $280 bet on Pacquiao will net $100, while a $100 wager on Broner will win $230.

A fitting welcome to a returning icon. – Rappler.com