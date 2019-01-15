The longtime trainer and childhood friend wants the Filipino boxing legend to be the aggressor in his title defense against American Adrien Broner

Published 10:16 PM, January 15, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – Elated by what he saw in Manny Pacquiao's last workout here Monday, January 14, lead trainer Buboy Fernandez entered the ring as soon as his bosom body headed for the dressing room of Wild Card Boxing Club.

The portly Fernandez jogged and touched the 4 corners then flashed the No. 4 sign to Manila-based sportswriters.

Asked whether it means Pacquiao intends to finish off World Boxing Association welterweight crown challenger Adrien Broner in round 4, Fernandez just smiled.

For him, the sooner Pacquiao stops Broner the better.

A first round KO will definitely give him bliss.

"I told him (Pacquiao) to engage right away," Fernandez said in Filipino. "And if the opportunity presents itself, take Broner out right in the 1st round."

The game plan he hatched with Pacquiao in the early phase of training camp in General Santos City calls for Pacquiao to bring the fight to Broner so as not to allow the challenger to gain form and confidence.

And if Pacquiao lands a solid punch or unloads a combo of punches, Fernandez envisions the referee stopping the fight.

Believing that Pacquiao holds the advantage over Broner in both speed and power, Fernandez wants the 8-division world champion to wage an all-out assault whenever he sees an opening on the 4-division titlist's defenses.

Of course, such action also demands caution.

Broner, being a notable counterpuncher, boasted earlier that he's capable of stopping Pacquiao in just one punch, referring to the counter right Juan Manuel Marquez sneaked in to flatten a charging Pacquiao with one second left in the 6th round of their fourth encounter at MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2012.

Pacquiao and Fernandez have taken extra precaution to avoid a repetition of the freak downfall and would settle for a convincing win if Broner really turns out to be skillful and well-trained as well.

Regarding Broner as a capable opponent, Pacquiao put on extra effort whenever his body feels well in training.

Recharged by Sunday's break, Pacquiao ran uphill at Griffith Park under driving rain Monday morning to culminate his outdoor workouts.

He went to the gym in the afternoon to complete his training camp that started in Manila, moved to GenSan and wound up here.

Fight week in Las Vegas will merely be a recap of two months of hard work to whip himself into shape.

"I'm satisfied with my training and a convincing win would be fine. A knockout would be a bonus," said Pacquiao. "I want to prove that I can still fight (on elite level) at 40."

Broner will be the first to know on January 19 (January 20, Philippine time). – Rappler.com