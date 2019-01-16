Mayweather Promotions says Floyd Mayweather Jr will be present on fight night, further fueling speculations that there are ongoing backdoor talks

Published 3:40 PM, January 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – If ever Floyd Mayweather Jr does show up at ringside of MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time), it could spell trouble for Adrien Broner.

That's because Manny Pacquiao will be fired up to stage a dominant performance in their battle for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown here.

While Pacquiao insists he's not looking past Broner, signs are rife his conqueror in their 2015 Fight of the Century is willing to come out of retirement to do a rematch with him.

Leonard Elllerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, reiterated to reporters Tuesday that Mayweather, who retired unbeaten, will be present on fight night, further fueling speculations the 1-2 PPV (pay per view) sellers of all-time are doing backdoor talks.

After all, they've crossed paths twice last year in a rave party in Tokyo, Japan, and, last Tuesday, in Los Angeles, during NBA Filipino Heritage Night when the LA Clippers tangled with the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.

Mayweather also announced on Instagram last September he would be returning to the ring to tangle with Pacquiao.

As if to confirm his intention, Mayweather also made a side trip to the Philippines last year.

Asked whether their recent meetings were deliberately staged to spur interest for the rematch, Pacquiao just smiled and said these were just concidence.

A source close to Pacquiao and familiar with Mayweather, who requested anonymity, earlier divulged to Manila-based sportswriters there are ongoing talks between the two camps, even pointing to London and a Russian city as among the possible venues and July as possible date.

Even if these information are true, however, Las Vegas remains to be the strongest bet to stage Mayweather-Pacquiao II.

This gambling mecca is unlikely to let go a sure blockbuster as the first edition generated a record 4.6 million buys, with Mayweather earning a whopping $250 million and Pacquiao $130 million.

Simply put, if the rematch could do just half the numbers of the first encounter, then it will still be a huge success. – Rappler.com