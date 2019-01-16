'This fight would definitely be a big statement in my career. It will erase everything that happened,' says Pacquiao's American challenger Adrien Broner

Published 7:10 PM, January 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – A bejeweled Adrien Broner entered the main lobby of MGM Grand on Tuesday, January 15, (Wednesday, January 16, Manila time) for the grand arrival of his World Boxing Association welterweight crown showdown with Manny Pacquiao.

Broner, who wore pricey watches in both arms, big rings on some fingers, and glistening necklaces, wasn't flaunting his wealth in his first pay per view headliner.

Most probably, he wants to show that he has risen from poverty, mainly through income from his online reality series (About Billions) and broken the so called Cincinnnati curse, wherein boxers from the area usually end up either poor or troubled.

Until recently, Broner was also hounded by brushes with the law, though not really of the violent kind.

No wonder, Broner's dying to tangle with Pacquiao because a victory over the Filipino icon will sweep all issues against him under the rug.

The underachiever tag – though he's a four-division world champion – will be be gone and all his faults will be forgiven. He will have a new chapter in life and, most important, he'll vault to fame and become an instant legend.

“I think after this fight, it (shortcomings) is almost evaporated, everything that happened to me. This fight would definitely be a big statement in my career. It will erase everything that happened.”

Broner, of course, knows Pacquiao is a tough, old dude – the sport's only eight-division world champion who's ready to kick his ass.

While he junks the notion the 40-year-old Pacquiao's age would be a factor, Broner, 29, believes his journey to glory has come.

“I think this is just my time, this fight. It wasn't time back then but now it's time. Now we're ready, 100% ready, ” said Broner, already a three-division world champion at 23 and at 26, the second youngest to become a four-division titlist.

“This will start another chapter in my book, and you know it's only up from here after this win. It gives me the way where my name's up to where it should have been in.”

Broner also relishes the underdog tag.

“I think they underestimated a lot. They underestimated a lot that we have been running a camp, but you know this is a fight where I can show the world all the things that I've been gifted, that God gave me.”

And if he succeeds, Broner promises a helluva celebration.

“Man I’m gonna be the first person to turn Vegas into one big block party. I promise you Saturday night’ it’s gonna be a big block party.” – Rappler.com