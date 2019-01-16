On a scale of 1 to 10, Manny Pacquiao rates welterweight crown challenger Adrien Broner as a 7 to 8

Published 11:10 PM, January 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Manny Pacquiao never looks down on an opponent. Especially if he's a former phenomenon and four-division world champion like Adrien Broner.

Fact is, Pacquiao gave his World Boxing Association welterweight crown challenger a rating of 7 to 8 on a scale of 1 to 10 as far as ring capability is concerned.

“Broner is fast, a good fighter, a former champion,” said Pacquiao in an interview after his grand arrival at MGM Grand lobby Tuesday afternoon, January 15, (Wednesday, January 16, Manila time) here. “I don't underestimate him.”

Boxing pundits, however, think Broner, despite being 11 years younger at 29 and being a four-division world champion, has little chance of besting Pacquiao, the sport’s only eight-division world titlist.

As of Tuesday evening, oddsmakers installed Pacquiao a -300 favorite and Broner a +240 underdog.

Meaning a $300 wager on Pacquiao would earn just $100 while a $100 bet on Broner nets $240.

Of course, Pacquiao is elated that at 40, he still enjoys the bettors' trust as well as that of the fans, who trooped to MGM in order to see him after over two years of absence from the United States.

Pacquiao (60-7-2 with 39 knockouts) promised to repay them with a convincing victory over Broner (33-3-1 with 24 knockouts).

And once he accomplished it, Pacquiao hinted the door is wide open for any challenger.

Pacquiao said he will take on anybody at 147 pounds and is willing to slide to 140 if there are worthy opponents.

But don't tell him to climb back to 154 pounds. Pacquiao will reply “no way.”

For one who first fought at 105 pounds, Pacquiao feels fighting as a super welter will be too much for his body to bear.

Pacquiao cited as an example his battle with Antonio Margarito in 2010 in Dallas, Texas. Outweighed by the 5-foot-11 Margarito by 17 pounds on fight night, Pacquiao used his speed and ability to win by lopsided unanimous decision.

Up to now, however, he still remembers the time Margarito sneaked in a body punch that nearly floored him.

Pacquiao admitted it hurt him, that's why he rejected the World Boxing Council's order for him to defend the 154-pound title.

For now, Pacquiao's focus is on Broner.

Other than proving he's still at the top of his game, he wants to show he can still knock an opponent out.

His seventh-round knockout of Argentine Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur last July rekindled Pacquiao's passion for shortcut wins.

And Pacquiao admitted he's become a knockout addict. – Rappler.com