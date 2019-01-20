At 40, Manny Pacquiao makes a resounding statement that he still belongs in the ring after winning over Adrien Broner via unanimous decision

Published 2:40 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Like fine wine.

Filipino Manny Pacquiao has turned back the clock once more on the way to a dominant unanimous win over Adrien Broner to retain his World Boxing Association regular welterweight title on Sunday, January 20 (Philippine time).

Now 40, the sport's only eight-division world champion was more quick on his feet and powerful against the 29-year-old American as he rekindled his fire at the famed MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, where he last fought in 2016.

The judges scored the bout 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 for the defending champion.

Pacquiao hiked his record to 61 wins against 7 losses and 2 draws while Broner absorbed his 4th loss to go with 33 wins and 1 draw. – Rappler.com