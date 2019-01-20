Training with Manny Pacquiao proves to be rewarding for Greek-Australian George Kambosos Jr

Published 12:28 PM, January 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Sparring with Manny Pacquiao is proving to be rewarding for George Kambosos Jr.

The Greek-Australian prospect, who served as Pacquiao’s chief spar mate for his last 3 fights, shut out Filipino Rey Perez, 80-72, in their lightweight encounter Saturday, January 19, (Sunday, January 20, Manila time) to stretch his winning run to 16 with 9 knockouts.

Using his speed and accuracy, Kambosos dominated Perez throughout the eight-rounder serving as one of the undercards in Pacquiao’s defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against American Adrien Broner at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

His skills upgraded by around 50 rounds of sparring with Pacquiao in two months of training in Manila, General Santos City and Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Kambosos was never in trouble against Perez, who fell to 24-11, 8 knockouts.

The Sydney-born Kambosos, being trained by strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, also helped Pacquiao in his preparations for Australian Jeff Horn in 2017 and Argentine Lucas Matthysse last July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Kambosos knocked out another Filipino, JR Magboo, in the 2nd round.

Jayar Inson survived two knockdowns in the 1st round, but yielded to Jonathan Steele in their welterweight tussle.

Still wobbly after being saved by the bell, Inson also lost the 2nd round, where he sustained a cut caused by an accidental head butt but persevered the rest of the 8-rounder to make the bout competitive.

Steele was rewarded with a split decision, 77-74, 78-73, 74-77, to climb to 9-2-1 with 6 knockouts.

Inson, being handled by Pacquiao assistant trainer Nonoy Neri in Davao, dropped to 18-2, 12 knockouts. – Rappler.com