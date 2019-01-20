It is rumored that a win over Adrien Broner could catapult the Filipino boxing icon to a rematch with the unbeaten American boxer

Published 1:01 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Speculations for a second bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

That is especially after the unbeaten American boxer paid the Filipino boxing icon a visit prior to his title bout against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 20 (Philippine time).

Dressed in a fancy coat, Mayweather hugged Pacquiao, who was already in his fight attire as he warms up with his team.

The two boxing superstars fought in 2015 in one of the richest bouts in history, with Mayweather coming away with a unanimous decision triumph.

It is rumored that a win over Broner could catapult Pacquiao to a potential rematch against Mayweather, who remains retired but fought and knocked out Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition on New Year's Eve.

Pacquiao, though, has said he will only plan for the future after his fight with Broner. (READ: Pacquiao on Mayweather rematch: 'Leave it as a question mark for now') – Rappler.com