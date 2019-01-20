The Philippine party-list group secures an assumed multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal to appear on the ring mat of the Pacquiao-Broner fight

Published 4:03 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Whoever said that sports and politics don't mix?

That controversial relationship was front and center as Philippine party-list group WOW Pilipinas secured an assumed multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal to appear on the ring mat of Senator Manny Pacquiao's WBA welterweight title bout with Adrien Broner on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

With their logo smack dab in the middle of the ring and plastered all over the 4 ring posts, the tourism-focused party even outshone Tecate, a liquor sponsor that has been around for decades in the boxing scene.

I wonder how much it costs to campaign this heavily in Las Vegas at a top-billed fight. WOW Pilipinas Partylist - care to share cost? #PacquiaoBroner @wowpilipinasph pic.twitter.com/Ej5n8WaNjK — Natashya Gutierrez (@natashya_g) January 20, 2019

According to a 2015 report by Business Insider, Tecate forked over $5.3 million (P279 million) to maintain its usual spots during Pacquiao's mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

WOW Pilipinas created a Twitter account just last December and had its first tweet on January 1.

Prior to tweeting about the Pacquiao-Broner fight, the account featured former Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla in what looks to be a party function in the province.

During his term as Cavite governor from 2014 to 2016, Remulla was part of the United Nationalist Alliance along with Pacquiao, who was then the representative of Sarangani.

Like Pacquiao, Remulla jumped ship to PDP-Laban in 2016 after the victory of President Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com