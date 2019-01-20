Boxing's only eight-division world champion posts a dominant triumph over American Adrien Broner to retain his WBA regular welterweight crown

Published 3:51 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao has now more reasons to continue with his boxing career.

Boxing's only eight-division world champion put up a masterclass in a lopsided unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 19 (Sunday, January 20, Manila time).

The Filipino icon almost knocked out the American twice in the 7th and 9th rounds, proving once more that he still has gas left in the tank as he retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight belt.

All 3 judges were heavily in favor for Pacquiao, scoring the match 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112.

"I really don't believe that my career is over," Pacquiao told Hall of Fame sportscaster Jim Gray after the bout as he got calls again to retire when he turned 40 in December.

"I proved it in my last fight against Matthysse, and now, I proved it again at the age of 40."



Pacquiao rekindled his knockout touch in July by stopping Argentina's Lucas Matthysse in the 7th round to seize the WBA title and has now included Broner as his new victim to improve to a 61-7-2 (39 KOs) record.

"Manny Pacquiao's journey still continues," he added.

Waiting for Pacquiao at the horizon is a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather, whom he succumbed to via unanimous decision in 2015, in what could be another megabucks duel. – Rappler.com